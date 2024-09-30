Demand to cancel 80 pc tax collection condition for devpt works

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The administration of Chatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) made a condition that 80 per cent of property owners should pay tax before carrying out development works in each ward. This is applicable to all 115 wards.

A delegation of Maha Vikas Aghadi met CSMC administrator G Sreekanth on Monday demanding withdrawal of the condition. For the past five years, there has been an administrator in the CSMC. During the COVID period, the Municipal Corporation did not undertake any new development projects in any ward.

Subsequently, the administration focused solely on patchwork solutions. It was announced last year that development projects worth Rs 1 crore rupees would be implemented in each ward of a former corporator.

In reality, the works were not carried out. This year, there is an allocation of Rs 50 lakh rupees to each ward in the budget. When the estimates for the development projects were submitted to the officials, they began to write negative comments on them.

Questions started arising about whether 80 pc of the residents, where the work was to be done, had paid their taxes and what percentage of residents completed Gunthewari. Former corporators of MVA also made a complaint with Guardian Minister Abdul Sattar.

Meanwhile, these former corporators led by former Mayor Nandakumar Ghodele, met with the administrator on Monday. A letter from MP Kalyan Kale was handed over to the administrator. In the letter, a demand was made to cancel the condition of paying 80 pc property tax for development projects. Former Congress group leader Bhausaheb Jagtap, Kishor Nagre, Makrand Kulkarni and Iqbalsingh Gill were present at the meeting.