Demand to develop Bhausinghpura-Amin Chowk on priority

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The work of cement-concreting 111 roads in the city under the Smart City Mission has reached its final stage. However, the road from Bhausingpura to Amin Chowk has been delayed, and this road leads to the crematorium. Citizens are facing a lot of difficulties even while taking the ‘Swarg Rath’ (funeral procession vehicle) along this stretch. The Smart City authorities have assured that work on this road will begin once the monsoon is over.

This is the only road leading to the Bhausingpura crematorium. Large potholes have developed on it, and great care has to be taken while carrying the last funeral procession vehicle. Even a slight rainfall makes travel on this road almost impossible. A fund of ₹7 crore had been allocated under Smart City for this road. The plan included constructing a cement road from Padegaon Garbage Depot Chowk (Gloria Society) to Sai Compound Wall, as well as building three culvert bridges on the stretch from the crematorium to Amin Chowk.

However, the Smart City contractor only completed the road and the bridge near the crematorium, while cutting short the remaining bridge work. Since the road work was carried out unevenly, citizens are currently struggling due to the damaged and incomplete bridge. Moreover, ₹1.25 crore from this fund was diverted and spent on the Kasambari Dargah road. Allegations are being raised that this work was not approved, yet the funds were redirected there.