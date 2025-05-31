Demand to establish Task Force for sugarcane cutters

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There is a demand to establish a National Task Force (NTF) on Kidney Disease Identification and Prevention (KDIP) specifically for sugarcane cutters.

Ajay Chole, (M.Tech, IIT Bombay) who is from the city submitted a memorandum to the office of the Prime Minister recently stating that chronic kidney disease of unknown etiology (CKDu) is a serious and debilitating condition that has been affecting sugarcane workers in several countries for decades.

“This disease has claimed the lives of many individuals and continues to be a major health concern. Through an RTI application to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), I sought information to understand efforts taken by them to address this serious health issue. The reply from ICMR-National Institute of Occupational Health and others clearly show that they are unmindful about this dangerous health issue and hence have not initiated any specific action,” he said.

He demanded to establish NTF on KDIP for sugarcane workers specifically.

“The formation of a committee to frame regulations on safe working practices for sugarcane-cutting workers is necessary to create a safer and healthier work environment for these individuals,” he said.

He said that by establishing guidelines and protocols for proper protective equipment, hydration practices, and work breaks, the government could mitigate the risk factors associated with CKDu and ensure the well-being of sugarcane workers.

He said that this initiative would not only help in preventing the spread of the disease but also in providing timely medical interventions to those affected.