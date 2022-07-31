Demand to increase number of Mahajyoti research fellowships

Aurangabad, July 31:

The Ph D researchers from within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) demanded the number of research fellowship seats at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (Mahajyoti).

Mahajyoti started inviting applications for the fellowship from the Ph D researchers for the academic year 2022-23. There are only 200 seats while the number of eligible aspirants is very high.

Mahajyoti Sansodhak Vidyarthi Kriti Samiti submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday.

In the memorandum, it was stated that the number of fellowships in other institutes is high compared to Mahajyoti. The researchers demanded that all those who would register should be given the fellowship.

The Kriti Samiti demanded that researchers should be given allowances on the basis of the city’s grade. Baliram Chavan, Vithal Nagre, Ankush Sonawne, Amol Kharat and others were present.