Demand to place before CM to scrap city Development Plan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

BJP MLC Sanjay Kenekar claimed that there are several shortcomings in the city Development Plan, and despite repeated correspondence regarding these issues, the municipal corporation has not made any changes. Besides, reservations imposed on old religious places have also not been altered. Hence I would soon be demanding the cancellation of the Development Plan to the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

While addressing the media persons at a press conference, Kenekar alleged that reservations have been imposed in the plan on religious places at 10 to 15 locations, including Raja Bazar, Gulmandi, Pandariba, and Anguri Baugh, while religious places at Kranti Chowk and other locations have been excluded from reservations. City BJP President Kishor Shitole, former mayor Bapu Ghadamode, Sachin Misal, Vijay Shirsat, and others were present on the occasion.

In reply to a question put up by journalists that why a BJP public representative had to raise a calling attention motion on the Development Plan despite the BJP being in power and having control over the administrative machinery and whether these issues had suddenly come up just before the municipal corporation elections while the plan was in its final stage, Kenekar responded that the Shri Sansthan Ganpati Mandir Trust had raised objections regarding reservations in the plan on June 11. Following that, he too had repeatedly corresponded with the government.

He further stated that the municipal corporation administration had given vague and evasive replies to the calling attention motion during the winter session. As a result, he has brought to the Chief Minister’s notice the reality that the administration has misled both citizens and the government. Kenekar asserted that a 100 percent decision on the plan will be taken after the municipal corporation elections.