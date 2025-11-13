Demand to provide shelter unconditionally

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Residents who became homeless from Moolnivasinagar, Subhedar Ramji Ambedkarnagar, and Wadarwadi, located near Smruti Udyan, Gut No. 216 in Harsul, have demanded that the municipal corporation provide them with houses unconditionally. This demand was made by the Moolnivasi Nagar Bachav Sangharsh Samiti through a memorandum submitted to the corporation.

Arjun Pophale, head of the PM Awas Yojana section, received the delegation’s memorandum. The delegation, comprising Sandeep Jadhav, Devendra Hiwarale, Kiran Pagare, Abhay Jadhav, Chhaya Gaikwad, and Meena Salve, stated in the memorandum that each affected family should be given ₹1 lakh in compensation for the damage caused during the demolition drive carried out by the anti-encroachment squad.

The memorandum further mentioned that the displaced citizens and their children are currently living in extremely difficult conditions, deprived of basic necessities. Their children have also been deprived of education. Therefore, the committee urged the municipal corporation to provide them with food, clothing, and shelter immediately.