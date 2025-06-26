Demand to raise Shahu Maharaj statue height; ₹5 crore allocation sought

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Panthers Republican Party national president Suryakanta Gade on Thursday demanded that the state government raise the height of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj’s statue at Mill Corner and allocate Rs 5 crore for the project.

She warned of an agitation if the demand is ignored. Speaking at the party's Samata Rally, which concluded at Mill Corner, Gade praised Shahu Maharaj’s legacy of social reform and called for his birth anniversary to be celebrated like a festival across all districts. Singer Panchshila Bhalerao energized the crowd with songs on Shahu Maharaj’s contributions. The rally began in Osmanpura and passed through key city areas. Participants included Siddhant Gade, party’s Marathwada president Sarjerao Manore, Sahebrao Navture, and Prof. Sunil Wakekar.