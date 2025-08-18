Demand to release list of property-holders affected due to road-widening in 5 days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Ajinkya Devgiri Pratishthan president Vinod Patil alleged that

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administration, under the pretext of road widening, has been acting high-handedly for the past few days. Property owners with legal ownership rights are being rendered homeless. Not even a single rupee in compensation has been paid. The CSMC has not even kept a record of the properties demolished so far. “If the list of property owners whose structures were demolished is not published by civic administration within the next five days, a public agitation (Jan Andolan) will be launched,” warned Patil.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Monday, Patil said that on Sunday he had met the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. A detailed 50-minute discussion was held on the issue of road widening in the city. He informed that the municipal corporation is carrying out the work in an arbitrary manner. Even though the new development plan of the city has not yet been finalised, it is being implemented selectively. For which builders is this being done? How can the corporation demolish properties with legal ownership rights and those located in ‘gaothan’ areas? They didn’t even examine building permissions. Bulldozers were lined up and demolitions carried out.

Patil said that we are not opposed to development, but strongly oppose the working style of the municipal corporation. He demanded that land acquisition must be done as per rules and only then should land be taken into possession.

On the Patil’s memorandum itself, CM Fadnavis wrote, “Municipal Commissioner, verify immediately and take action.” Datta Bhange, Balu Autade, and others were present at the press conference.

Compensation must be paid

Patil told reporters that during the G-20 event, 50 feet of land was taken on both sides at Harsul, and compensation was paid for that land. Now, the remaining 50 feet must also be compensated. He demanded that cash compensation should be paid to all property owners whose structures have been demolished so far. He further alleged that the corporation had even misled the court. The court has directed that due legal process must be followed.