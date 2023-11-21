Demand to send list of M Phil teachers to UGC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A group of Management Council members of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) demanded that the list of full M Phil teachers working in affiliated colleges should be sent to the University Grants Commission (UGC) for promotion.

There are many teachers who joined the teaching profession in senior colleges on the basis of M Phil around 20 years ago. However, they do not get any benefit. The Management Council members adopted a resolution to send a list of M Phil teachers to the UGC to provide promotion.

The university prepared the proposals but did not send them. The Management Council members led by Dr V B Lamb met vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole on Monday and submitted a memorandum to him. VC Dr Pramod Yeole assured them of sending the proposals for promotion to the UGC.