Demand to start more Aadhar Enrolment Centres

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The NGO Janjagaran Samiti-Maharashtra has urged the district collector to increase the number of Aadhar Enrolment Centres in the city, as it is a mandatory document for minor students seeking admission to Class I during the academic year 2025-26.

Through a memorandum to the district collector, the NGO president, Mohsin Ahmed, underlined that the strength of existing centres (registering and updating Aadhar Cards) in the city is insufficient. As a result, the parents and guardians, along with their wards, have to struggle to get appointments and make the card in reality. Hence, parents are facing inconvenience in completing the registration process.

The NGO also requested the collector to fix the charges for registration or updating, as the existing centres are collecting exorbitant charges from the citizens. The increase in the number of enrolment or facilitation centres would provide relief to thousands of students and their parents, stated the memorandum.