Demand to stop toll collection on Pune road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The condition of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Pune highway has become very bad. Citizens are criticising the poor condition of this road on social media. Even though the road is bad, the toll is being collected from heavy vehicle owners.

Former MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Monday submitted a memorandum to the union Minister of Transport and Road Highways Nitin Gadkari, demanding that toll collection be stopped until the road is smoothed.

The road from Nevasa to Shirur is very bad. There are big potholes on this road. Vehicle owners have to face a lot of trouble while commuting.

“Reconstruction of this road is very necessary. Due to the bad road, heavy vehicles are suffering a lot. Excessive fuel consumption is being used. Accidents are increasing.

So, toll collection should be stopped and the road’s condition should be improved,” Jaleel mentioned this in the memorandum.