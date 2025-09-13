Demand to withdraw cases against university protesters

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Republican Students' union submitted a memorandum to the Minister of State for Home (Urban), Yogesh Kadam, in Mumbai recently, demanding withdrawal of the cases filed against agitating students of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

In the memorandum, it was stated that cases were filed against students who were protesting democratically on issues like education, hostel facilities, financial difficulties and educational justice in the university. The members alleged that the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar are misusing their positions.

State unit president of the union Vivek Bansode, Sunil Wakekar, Sachin Nikam and others were present.