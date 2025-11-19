Demand to withdraw TET compulsory decision

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Prahar Shikshak Sanghatna demanded that the decision to make the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (Maha TET) compulsory for Ashram school teachers should be withdrawn.

It may be noted that the OBC Welfare Department runs 980 primary, secondary and higher secondary Ashram Schools in the State. In a memorandum submitted to the chief minister, the office-bearers of the union stated that officers of the OBC Welfare Department issued a circular about making Maha TET mandatory for teachers of the school.

Ashram school teachers and non-teaching staff have many pending demands for many years. But these demands were ignored.

“The department is ignoring the letter and the agitation and hunger strike. No attention is paid at the ministry level to accept the constructive demands, but close attention is paid to creating problems for Ashram school teachers and non-teaching staff. These are symptoms of trampling on democracy,” they said.

This memorandum was signed by Vijay Dhaneshwar (State Coordinator of the union), Nivrutti Jadhav (District President) and Sunil Brahmarakshas (Marathwada Vice President).