Demanded ₹1,352 Cr; compensation approved ₹ 721 Cr

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Around 10.35 lakh farmers faced major losses of crops spread on 8.48 lakh hectares land in Marathwada because of excessive rainfall in June, July and August.

The State Government issued an ordinance on September 23 to provide ₹721.97 crore as compensation in view of crop losses. The administration submitted the total damage assessment to the State Government of approximately ₹1,500 crore. The Government has so far approved 50 per cent (₹721.97 crore) of that demand by 18th September.

However, the damage incurred in September is yet to be fully assessed. Preliminary reports suggest that over 5 lakh hectares of crops have been affected in the last 10 days alone.

Box

Average loss during the last three months

Month....affected farmers....Compensation demand....Government aid

June.........11, 286..........14.76 lakh.......................14 crore

July..........87,512............51.82 crore.......................51 crore

August...19.60 lakh.........1352.52 crore.....................656 crore

box

Damage & Compensation

The overall picture highlights severe agricultural distress in Marathwada, with Latur and Hingoli among the most severely impacted districts.

The district-wise assistance to be given is as follows;

District............affected farmers...crops damage.. Compensation

Hingoli........3,04,829..............2,71,586 hectares.......₹231.27 crores

Beed............1,14,733...............66,731 hectares........... ₹56.73 crores

Latur.........38,0511..................2,85,171 hectares........₹244.35 crores

Dharashiv.....2,34,955............22,2,975 hectares .....₹189.60 crores