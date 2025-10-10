Demands for new railway lines; regional office of Central Railway in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Rajya Sabha MP, Dr Bhagwat Karad, has urged the Chairman of Railway Board (New Delhi) to establish a regional office of Central Railway in Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) to strengthen railway administration and operations in Marathwada.

The MP, through a letter, underlined the significance of the city stating it is a major tourism, industrial and educational centre of the state. Hence the regional office in the city will enhance passenger traffic, help railways ensure efficient management etc.

Dr Karad also demanded for new railway lines from the city to Pune; Chalisgaon (via Kannad) and Solapur (via Beed and Dharashiv). These routes will greatly benefit the passengers of the state; boost trade and give a push to social-economic development, stated the letter.

Meanwhile, the tourism expert Sunit Kothari seconded the demands saying they are the need of the hour.