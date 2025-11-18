Demolition drive in Paithan Gate from Nov 19

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation has restarted its road widening campaign in the city. On Tuesday, a siren was used in the Paithan Gate area to alert citizens. Traders and citizens were urged to voluntarily remove their affected constructions and shops. The demolition drive is scheduled to begin in the area from 10 am on Wednesday. In the evening, the siren was also used in Harsul, causing distress among villagers and affected property owners.

In the months of June and July, the municipal corporation undertook an extensive road widening campaign on the city's main roads. Under this campaign, unauthorised constructions affected by the city development plan (DP) were demolished. The number of these unauthorised constructions was nearly 5,500. Just when it was speculated that the road widening campaign might have been halted with the upcoming municipal corporation elections in mind, the civic administration on Monday announced a list of 10 major roads in the city.

Width of roads in Paithan Gate

In the Paithan Gate area, a youth was brutally murdered last week. Following this incident, the issue of unauthorised shops in the vicinity came to the fore. The town planning section immediately conducted a total station survey and also completed the marking. On Tuesday, Santosh Wahule, the coordinating officer of the anti-encroachment section, inspected the area. Citizens and traders were urged to voluntarily remove their affected constructions. The action will commence in the area from 10 am on Wednesday.

The road from Paithan Gate to Kranti Chowk via Sillekhana is 30 meters, Paithan Gate to Sabzi Mandi is 9 meters, and Paithan Gate to Khokadpura is 12 meters. Unauthorised shops have been erected on all three roads. Notices have been issued to the property owners. The municipal corporation has appealed to property owners to submit their ownership documents and construction permits at the ward office.

Padegaon on Thursday, Harsul on Friday

On November 20 (Thursday), affected constructions on the main road from Padegaon to MGM Golf Course will be removed. Action will be taken in Harsul on November 21 (Friday). The siren was used in Harsul on Tuesday evening, causing a stir among property owners.

Unauthorised constructions to be demolished

Santosh Wahule said that unauthorised constructions affected by the road widening will be demolished. When the municipal corporation needs to acquire land for widening, land acquisition will also be carried out.