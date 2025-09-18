Demolition of ESR damages 3 houses in Brijwadi!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

While demolishing a dangerous elevated storage reservoir (ESR) in Brijwadi, significant damage was caused to three nearby houses, it came to light on Thursday. The affected property owners have demanded compensation from the municipal corporation.

In 1972, a ESR with a capacity of 1.5 lakh litres was constructed in Brijwadi for water supply. Due to deterioration, it had been out of use since 2005. The slab and staircase had weakened, making the structure hazardous. Citizens, along with Amol Pattekar of the Vanchit Bahujan Yuva Aghadi, had lodged a complaint with the municipal corporation regarding the unsafe condition of the tank. The corporation then conducted a structural audit.

Despite inviting tenders seven times for the demolition, no contractors came forward. Finally, on the eighth attempt, Patil Construction Company submitted a bid. The slab of the ESR was first dismantled, and the pipelines were removed. On September 17, the main structure of ESR was demolished. Around 15–20 houses had been built as encroachments near the ESR. Notices were served to the residents, and warning boards were also displayed, officials from the water supply section said. During demolition, part of the ESR collapsed onto one house, causing damage, while a tree fell on two other houses, damaging them as well. The property owners have demanded compensation. The civic officials have stated that the houses built around the ESR were unauthorised constructions.