Demolition stopped after postnatal woman found inside hospital

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

During the ongoing large-scale demolition drive near Cambridge Chowk, civic officials and police encountered a sensitive situation at City Hospital, an unauthorised two-storey structure falling within the 60-meter road widening zone.

While nearby buildings were being razed using JCBs and Poclains, the team moved toward City Hospital. Inside, they found a woman who had recently given birth, along with another female patient. The hospital staff urgently requested more time to transfer patients safely. A government ambulance was called to shift the postnatal woman to a government hospital. Just then, Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar arrived at the scene. After assessing the situation, he instructed municipal officials to grant a 24-hour grace period to allow the hospital to vacate the premises and demolish the structure voluntarily.

The hospital building is fully within the road expansion zone and even has a large hoarding structure mounted on it, which was necessary to be removed before demolition. During the inspection, the officials spotted two women sleeping on hospital beds. Of which, one woman from Heenanagar had recently delivered a baby. Officials on-site acknowledged the humanitarian concern, and the action was paused temporarily.

The intervention by Commissioner Pawar was widely appreciated and highlighted a humane approach within law enforcement, bringing relief to all present.