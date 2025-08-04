Demolitions without demarcation sparks row in Naregaon

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Two weeks ago, the municipal corporation conducted a total station survey on the 30-meter main road in Naregaon. However, no markings were done on the occasion. On Monday morning, a team from the corporation and police suddenly arrived to begin demolitions. Citizens strongly opposed the action, questioning how demolition could proceed without marking of affected properties. The civic administration then rushed to carry out markings. By afternoon, the demolitions began and continued until 7 pm. Notably, after nearly four decades, the road finally got some breathing space.

As per the development plan, the main road in Naregaon is to be 100 feet wide. The total station survey was done two weeks ago to determine the centre line of the road. However, the Town Planning section did not mark the affected properties. A public announcement was made requesting owners to voluntarily remove their structures and vacate the encroachments. Many commercial property owners anticipated the widening and had already removed their goods.

At around 10 am, on Monday, the municipal and police teams arrived at Naregaon Chowk. Former corporator Gokul Malke, along with Lute Appa, Chawale Dada Patil, Ankush Danve, Dnyaneshwar Salunke, Rambhau Bhokare, Sajid Khan, and others, insisted that markings be provided first. They raised concerns to anti-encroachment cell’s coordinating officer Santosh Wahule and assistant police commissioner Sudarshan Patil, alleging that the private agency hired by Khot Patil had done a faulty survey. Due to this opposition, the municipal corporation stepped back and completed the marking by 2 pm. Demolition work began at 2.30 pm with multiple teams involved.

Two- to three-storey buildings affected

Most of the affected structures on the left side of the road from Naregaon Chowk to the garbage depot were two- to three-storey buildings. The alignment near the nullah shifted more to the right, leading property owners there to allege that more of their land was being taken. A large crowd gathered, creating tension. However, police and municipal officials intervened calmly and brought the situation under control before it worsened.

242 properties affected

A total of 242 properties were affected by the 100-foot road widening in Naregaon. These included 10 purely residential, 179 commercial, and 53 mixed residential-commercial properties. The demolition targeted only commercial properties; residential ones were spared.

Police conduct long march

Before starting the operation, police conducted a long march on the main road in Naregaon. The Quick Response Team (QRT), riot control squads, and other officers and personnel participated to ensure law and order was maintained.

Huge crowd of onlookers

Though the municipality has widened more than seven roads before, no other location saw such a massive crowd of onlookers. In Naregaon, people of all ages gathered to watch. Despite efforts by the police to disperse the crowd, many onlookers kept returning by sneaking through alleyways.