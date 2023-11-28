Demonstration for MARTI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maulana Azad Research and Training Institute (MARTI) Kriti Samiti will demonstrate at the office of the divisional commissioner at 12 noon on November 29 for the establishment of MARTI.

The Kriti Samiti office-bearers said that the State Government formed independent institutes like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI), Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI) and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (Mahajyoti) for the higher education, training, fellowship, skill development of different communities.

The government provides crores of rupees to the institutes. However, there is no such institute for Muslim minority youths. The Kriti Samiti will demonstrate at the office of the divisional commissioner on Wednesday, demanding to make an announcement of MARTI in the ensuing Assembly session.