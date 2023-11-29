Demonstration staged MARTI establishment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of Maulana Azad Research and Training Institute (MARTI) Kriti Samit demonstrated in front of the office of the Divisional Commissioner on Wednesday demanding to establish MARTI to bring poor students of minority communities into the mainstream of education.

A memorandum of different demands was also submitted to the chief minister. The agitators demanded that the decision to establish the Institute should be taken in the ensuing Winter Assembly session to provide training in competitive examinations, police and army recruitment and skills development, on the line of institutes formed for other communities. Kriti Samit president Dr Azhar Pathan led the agitation which was supported by former MLA Kalyan Kale, Shaikh Yusuf, Shareque Naqshabandi and Jalis Ahmed. Syed Abdul Rahman, M D Tayyab, Sajit Patel, Abdul Qaiyyum, Sartaj Khan, Ilyas Kirmani and others were present.