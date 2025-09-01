Dental camp at Royal Kids Nursery
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 1, 2025 21:35 IST2025-09-01T21:35:03+5:302025-09-01T21:35:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A dental check-up camp was organized at Royal Kids Nursery to create awareness about oral hygiene and dental care among students. Students underwent a thorough dental check-up. The doctors explained the importance of brushing teeth twice daily, eating healthy food, and avoiding excessive sweets. They also guided students on maintaining proper oral hygiene habits. The doctors also shared tips on preventing tooth decay and gum diseases.