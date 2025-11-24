Dental college welcomes 61 new BDS students

Some students skip class and ask their friends to mark their attendance. However, this practice will not be tolerated. Students must remain regularly present, teachers at the Government Medical College and Hospital told the newly admitted BDS students.

Out of 63 BDS seats at the Government Dental College, 61 have been filled. A two-day orientation programme for the newly admitted students was inaugurated on Monday under the chairmanship of dean Dr. Maya Indurkar. On this occasion, dental experts from Pune Dr. Yogesh Pandit, Dr. Vidya Pandit, and prof. Dr. Sarvesha Bhondwe-Mahajan guided the students.

Dr. Pragya Bansode, Dr. Kishor Mahale, Dr. Mandakini Mandale, Dr. Rajan Mahindra, Dr. Jagdishchandra Vathar, Dr. Jayanti Humbe, Dr. C. D. Dhalakari, Dr. Jayshree Pagare, Dr. Kanchan Shah, Dr. Pritesh Gawali, Dr. Shirish Khedgikar and others were present.

Pursue hobbies; avoid mental stress

To avoid mental stress, dean Dr. Maya Indurkar advised students to attend classes regularly, study daily, and also cultivate sports, exercise, and healthy recreational hobbies during their student life.