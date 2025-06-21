Deogiri Bank celebrates International Yoga Day with staff and customers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Devgiri Nagari Sahakari Bank observed International Yoga Day by organizing a yoga session for employees and customers at its premises. Yoga trainer Ambadas Wagh conducted practical demonstrations of asanas, pranayama, and meditation. Bank director Dr. Pragya Talhar highlighted yoga’s health benefits and encouraged regular practice. Chairman Kishor Shitole called yoga a lifestyle for inner peace. CEO Pravin Nandedkar thanked the participants. Directors Nagnath Kajale, Jayant Abhyankar, Datta Shinde, and others attended the camp.