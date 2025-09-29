Deogiri College emerges general championship winner in CYF

--Bamu team bags 15 Prizes

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Deogiri College emerged the overall general championship trophy winner at the Central Youth Festival (CYF) organised at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Monday.

A total of 1021 students of 262 teams from Dharashiv, Beed, Jalna and Chhatrapati Sabhajinagar participated in the three-day CYF, which began on Saturday and concluded today. The young artists presented their talent and creativity in 28 competitions in the five categories.

A team which wins the highest number of prizes is declared Best Team in each of the five categories.

Deogir Colleges received ‘Best Team’ prizes in four categories, which are Music, Dance, Drama and Literature. It was declared the general championship trophy winner. Government College of Arts and Design (CSN) declared the Best Team in the remaining ‘Fine Arts’ category.

--Best Rural Team – Rajarshi Shahu College, Pathri, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

--Jagannathrao Nadapude Memorial Trophy – Deogiri College

--Dr Dilip Bade Trophy for Best Fine Arts Team –Government College of Arts and Design (CSN)

Bamu’s own team missed out on the championship title this year, although it managed to win 14 prizes across 16 art contests in five categories. The university was last year’s championship winner, but fell behind this time. In contrast, Deogiri College reclaimed the championship after a gap of one year. The university team received guidance from team leaders Gautam Sonawane and Vishakha Shirwadkar.