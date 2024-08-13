Deogiri College starts journey as autonomous institute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Deogiri College started its journey as the first traditional autonomous institute within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) for the academic year 2024-25.

Professional colleges-Government College of Engineering and MIT were granted autonomy by the university a few years ago.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) stressing more and more colleges to take autonomy. UGC and Bamu allotted permission to Deogiri College for autonomy last year.

The college made preparations for one year for the autonomy. College principal Dr Ashok Tejankar said that they designed 42 courses as per the requirements of industries with the implementation of autonomy.

The college established a Board of Studies and Governing Council for all the courses.

The college has started many professional courses like Data Science, Forensic Science, MBA, MCA, Wine and Brewing Alcohol Technology, BCA, BBA, IT and B Voc, which are in-demand industries. The college has also set the target of declaring results within a week after the examination. Meanwhile, more than 14,000 students took admissions to higher secondary, undergraduate and postgraduate courses.