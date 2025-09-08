Deogiri College students participate in tree plantation Drive

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A group of 66 first-year students from Deogiri College actively participated in a tree plantation drive and performed community service in the Satara area of the city recently. The initiative was carried out under the guidance of the college principal, Dr Ashok Tejankar.

As part of the activity, the students successfully planted 136 saplings, contributing towards environmental conservation. The programme was conducted under the leadership of Mansaram Autade, Head of the Psychology Department.

Yoga instructor Parth Shinde, along with the entire Sankalp Vanarai team, was present during the event and extended full support to the students in the plantation process. This initiative aimed to promote environmental awareness and hands-on participation in ecological preservation among the youth.