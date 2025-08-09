Deolai Chowk to Caves bus from Aug 12

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The bus division of Aurangabad Smart City Development Corporation Limited (ASCDCL) has announced operation of bus service on route Deolai Chowk to Aurangabad Caves.

The bus will be operated from August 12. During 6 am and 8 pm, the bus will complete 15 trips. The bus will travel via Railway Station, Baba Chowk, Aurangpura, Mill Corner, Milind College and Bibi ka Maqbara. The service will be a boon for school students and citizens. Presently, the Smart City is operating buses on 37 routes.