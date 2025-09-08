Department of Stamps delays action in irregularities for past 10 months

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Citizens are facing difficulties due to ongoing irregularities in the stamp registration offices. Despite repeated complaints, the authorities have ignored cases of huge revenue losses to the government caused by registering plots of land based on forged documents. Sheetal Gangwal has been persistently following up on these irregularities for several months, lodging complaints with the Deputy Inspector General of Registration and Stamps, District Collector, District Joint Registrar, and Revenue Department. However, no action has been taken so far.

In her complaints, Gangwal alleged that in several cases, including Deed Registration Nos. 13027/2024, 201/2024, 4820/2023, and 4647/2008, false maps, forged stamps, fake permits, and incorrect acknowledgments were used to evade revenue worth millions of rupees. She submitted repeated complaints between December 11, 2024, and June 2025.

In response, district stamp officer Vivek Gangurde has issued letters to the joint sub-registrars ordering an investigation into the matter.

Details of complaints regarding deed registrations

Registration No. 13027/2024: According to the acknowledgement, the actual transaction amount was ₹2.22 crore, but only ₹35 lakh was recorded during registration.

Registration No. 201/2024: Despite the original ownership being 61-R land, a forged 86-R map was attached, and fake grampanchayat maps along with forged non-agricultural permission were allegedly used to usurp 13-R of land.

Registration No. 4820/2023: Registration was done without the necessary documents, even though the land falls within municipal corporation limits.

Registration No. 4647/2008: There is a discrepancy between the stamp duty date and the document registration date, raising serious suspicion that the stamp is forged.