Depleting water level in Harsul Lake worries CSMC, citizens

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a matter of severe concern, the depleting water level in the storage of Harsul Lake is worrying the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), as a stock of only 7 feet of water is available in the lake. The present storage will be able to quench the thirst of the 16 wards of the old city till April only and the civic authorities will have to struggle to make arrangements for water to them in May and June.

It may be noted that the government had spent Rs 4 crore on strengthening the water supply from the lake including the construction of a new water treatment plant (at a distance away from the lake). Earlier, the plant was expected to be completed in December 2023, but even after the passing of the first week of April, the work is yet to be completed. The civic administration was planning to lift 10 MLD of water from the lake and supply it to the 16 wards of the old city. However, the availability of water up to 7 feet height pushed the officials into a dilemma. They have realised that if they continue to lift 10 MLD water then the water storage would get emptied by the end of April. It is crystal clear that the lake would not be able to quench the thirst of the citizens during the peak season of summer. Hence the civic administration would have to arrange the supply of water to these 16 wards by lifting from Jayakwadi Dam.

On other hand, the CSMC is lifting an additional quantity of 8-10 MLD of water from the dam through the newly laid 900 mm width pipeline. This quantity of water is being treated at the Pharola Treatment Plant, but it is not clear whether this additional quantity of water would be able to provide relief to the citizens of the city during summer. Earlier, Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) had announced of supplying water to the city on every alternate day from February 20, but the work has also not been completed till to date. Hence the shortage of water will also continue in the summer season.

The CSMC executive engineer (water supply) K M Phalak said, “A few percent has increased the availability of water through the dam and the planning is being made to reduce the gap in water supply to the city.”