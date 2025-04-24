Depleting water levels in regional resources causing grave concern

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

This year’s water storage is higher than last year's, but the administration is concerned about the rate of decline in water levels. The notable 12 per cent drop in Marathwada's water storage within just one month is primarily due to intense heat and evaporation.

Last month, the region’s small, medium, and large water projects had a combined water storage of 48 pc. Within just one month, 12 pc of this water has evaporated. The decrease in water levels clearly shows that intense heat and rising temperatures are causing significant evaporation. This April, heat waves are sweeping through the region. Weather experts predict that by the end of the month, temperatures may rise beyond 43°C. If this is the condition in the month of Chaitra (March–April), one can only imagine how severe it will be in Vaishakh (April–May), based on the current temperatures.

Marathwada under the tanker rounds

Due to intense heat, the water levels in large, medium, and small water projects in the region are rapidly decreasing. Currently, 142 villages in the region are dependent on water tankers. Of these, 105 villages and 15 hamlets in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district are being supplied water through 154 tankers. In Jalna, 30 villages and 8 hamlets are receiving water from 52 tankers. In Nanded, 5 villages are being served by 5 tankers, and in Latur and Dharashiv, one village each is receiving water through a single tanker.

Even though the massive Jayakwadi Dam is located nearby, the highest number of tanker rounds are taking place in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which serves as the region’s capital. With temperatures rising day by day, water is evaporating at a faster rate, further depleting the water reserves.

Status of water storage on March 24 and April 22

Major Projects (Total: 44)

March 24, 2025:

Current Year: 55.27%

Last Year: 23.74%

April 22, 2025:

Current Year: 42.08%

Last Year: 15.27%

Change in one month: -13.19%

Medium Projects (Total: 81)

March 24, 2025:

Current Year: 43.28%

Last Year: 21.65%

April 22, 2025:

Current Year: 36.81%

Last Year: 20.09%

Change in one month: -6.47%

Minor Projects (Total: 795)

March 24, 2025:

Current Year: 31.98%

Last Year: 18.55%

April 22, 2025:

Current Year: 25.54%

Last Year: 17.14%

Change in one month: -6.44%