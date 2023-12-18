Depot manager suspended in bus burning case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Depot Manager (senior) of Central Bus Stand (CBS) of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) Avinash Sakhre was suspended in running the Shivshahi bus burning case of Nashik. The divisional controller of CBS said that the action was taken against Sakhre by the head office of MSRTC.

Running Shivshahi bus caught fire at Shimpi Takli Phata-Chandori in Niphad on Nashik-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, at 2.15 pm, on December 10.

Fortunately, the passengers had a narrow escape. The bus was belonging to the CBS depot in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division. The technical branch conducted a probe after the incident. On the basis of the report, an action of suspension was initiated against Sakhre for not paying attention to repairing and servicing of bus.

Many old buses plying

There are 530 buses in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division of MSRTC. The administration is taking care of buses and measures to avoid such types of incidents. The division has many old buses while the strength of new buses is very low. A question is being raised over the fitness of old buses.