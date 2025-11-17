Depot managers begin early-morning monitoring to fix bus delays

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After repeated complaints about delayed buses, the ST Corporation has started a new system requiring depot managers to be present from the first trip every Monday. Acting on the order, officials reached the CIDCO depot at 4 am and the Central Bus Stand at 5 am.

For weeks, long-distance and medium-distance buses were missing schedules, affecting revenue and load factor. To resolve this, the corporation instructed managers to supervise early-morning operations and ensure buses leave on time.

CIDCO depot manager Neelima Ise arrived at 4 am, and the first Nagpur bus left at 4:30 am. Central depot manager Ajay Patil reported at 5 am, and the first Burhanpur bus departed shortly after. Both depots carried out cleanliness checks and monitored prompt dispatch of buses.

Transport officials conduct checks

To ensure compliance, the divisional controller and divisional transport officers have been tasked with monitoring the new system. On Monday, divisional transport officer Santosh Ghane reached the Central Bus Stand at 6 am for a surprise inspection.

Photo caption:

Central Bus Stand: depot manager Ajay Patil and divisional transport officer Santosh Ghane arriving early in the morning.