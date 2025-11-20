Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has no respect in Mahayuti: Danve

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The BJP always works with the agenda of achieving ‘100 percent’ dominance. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has repeatedly said that the BJP first destroys its own alliance partners. union Home Minister Amit Shah is fully aware of this. It is clear from this that deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde is not being given due respect within the Mahayuti alliance, said Uddhav Sena leader and former leader of opposition Ambadas Danve on Thursday (November 20).

While speaking to mediapersons at his office Danve said, “Eknath Shinde carried out splits. By offering temptations to many, he built his organisation. The first phase of the construction work for the memorial of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray has begun, but much work is still pending. With Uddhav Thackeray being elected as president once again, these works will now speed up and progress well.”

Danve further criticised the BJP, saying, “You called Nawab Malik a traitor, yet you accept the support of his party. This is BJP’s hypocrisy.”

In response to a question, he said that leaders have come together to curb the arrogance of Rane, which has increased in the Konkan region. He also added that the BJP was unable to find enough candidates to field in the elections.

Box

Will expose Bhumre’s corruption cases

Danve warned that the corruption cases involving MP Sandipan Bhumre will soon be exposed. He claimed that he would present evidence of Bhumre’s corruption after the elections. He alleged that corruption worth crores had taken place. He further said that in the Dharashiv district drugs case, the BJP has given a ticket to an accused person. “Our party never gives tickets to criminals in this manner,” he stressed.