Deputy CM orders for immediate crop damage assessment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Heavy rainfall across Maharashtra has caused significant losses to farmers, particularly in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, where crops have been severely damaged. The authorities have been instructed to conduct immediate crop inspections, and steps are being taken to ensure that compensation reaches farmers by Dussehra, said Deputy Chief Minister and NCP (AP) National President Ajit Pawar on Tuesday.

Decisions are made locally, not in Delhi

At a public event at Sant Eknath Rangmandir, former Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Shivajirao Chothe of Ambad joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-AP) in the presence of top leaders. Pawar assured Chothe saying, “ Our decisions are made at our level; there’s no need to go to Delhi. You will not face any injustice. By joining a strong party, you have made the NCP stronger in Jalna district.”

Former MLA Arvind Chavan also spoke at the event. Pawar praised Chothe for his ability to connect with people.

Government ready to support farmers

Ajit Pawar highlighted that the cabinet met today to take steps to support struggling farmers. After receiving a call from Suresh Dhas, a helicopter was sent to the Beed region. Pawar noted that locals claimed the region had not seen such rainfall in the last 100 years. He also emphasized that local self-government elections will be held by January 2026 and urged officials to start preparation.

Inauguration of NCP Office

The old MIM party office of Dr. Gaffar Qadri’s has been converted into the NCP Bhavan, inaugurated by Pawar. The event was attended by senior leaders including District President Satish Chavan, MLC Vikram Kale, former MLA Nitin Patil, City President Abhijit Deshmukh, City Youth President Mayur Sonawane, Secretary Rahul More, Shivaji Bankar, Anurag Shinde, Sardar Jaymalsingh Randhawa, Yogesh Masalge, along with numerous office-bearers and party workers.