Deputy CM orders to speed up work of Awas Yojana

Aurangabad:

Central government's ambitious Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is still on paper in Aurangabad district. The work has not started even after warning of disqualification action against the contractor. Finally Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to pay attention.

In a review meeting held in Mumbai on Thursday, Fadnavis ordered the speedy completion of the work of the scheme. The plan has been running since 2016. The collector office provided space for the scheme and the municipal corporation appointed a contractor. However, the work never moved forward. A meeting was held in the presence of union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad. Cooperation Minister Atul Save, Housing department principal secretary Valsa Nair-Singh, Urban development department principal secretary Sonia Sethi, District collector Astik Kumar Pandey, Municipal administrator Dr Abhijit Chaudhary and others were present.

Appeal to Banks

Dr Karad said, banks have also been requested to provide financial assistance. Deputy CM Fadnavis ordered that houses should be made available to the eligible beneficiaries under the Awas Yojana. The current status of the scheme was presented in the meeting.