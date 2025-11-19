Deputy director stays on superintendent’s decision on enemy property

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Deputy director Kishor Jadhav has stayed district superintendent of land records Dr Vijay Veer’s order to cancel records of enemy property in Hattesingpura. The cancellation was made without approval from district collector Deelip Swami or other competent authorities.

Jadhav ordered that the current status of 18 property plots remain unchanged until the District Collector issues a final decision. He also recommended reviewing all decisions made during Dr. Veer’s tenure and taking action if needed. A detailed report has been sent to Settlement Commissioner Suhas Divse. Copies of the order were sent to the district collector, deputy custodian of enemy property, city survey office, and the 18 property owners.

----------

On January 29, 2025, the assistant custodian of enemy property notified the district collector, copying Dr Veer and the city survey department.

Dr Veer held a hearing and canceled records without informing the district collector.

The City Survey Office recognized the assistant custodian’s records, highlighting flaws in Dr Veer’s order.

Jadhav directed that the situation remain unchanged until the district collector decides.

The settlement commissioner has received the report, and the enemy property decision remains suspended.

Kishor Jadhav, deputy director, land records