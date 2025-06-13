Deputy tehsildar Garje suspended after bribery FIR

The state government has suspended Deputy Tehsildar Nitin Garje, who had been missing since May 16 after a bribery case was filed against him. The suspension order was issued on Friday.

Garje allegedly demanded Rs 60,000 through a private agent to resolve a land correction issue in Mitmita, involving a plot owned by the complainant's son and relatives. He is accused of accepting the bribe via the intermediary. City Chowk police registered an FIR on May 15. As per the official order, Garje will remain attached to the District Collector’s office during his suspension and cannot leave without prior permission.