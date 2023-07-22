Deranged marriage aspirant steals undergarments of women

Lokmat News Network

A marriage aspirant due to the delay in his marriage indulged in stealing the undergarments of women. The aggrieved mob nabbed the deranged youth and severely thrashed him in Cidco Mahanagar on Saturday. He was later handed over to the police.

The undergarments of the women kept for drying on the balcony and in the compound were vanishing in the Cidco Mahanagar area for the past two months. However, the women did not complain about it. However, it was an issue of discussion in the locality. A man was captured in the CCTV cameras of society while stealing garments at night. He was even seen in the cameras while wearing these garments and involved in lewd gestures. The people identified him and kept a watch on him.

On Saturday at around 12 noon, the people saw this youth near Sara Vrundavan Society in Cidco Mahanagar. They nabbed him and started beating him. A huge crowd was gathered in the society. On receiving the information, Waluj MIDC police station PI Avinash Aghav, constable Sonali Nikam and others rushed to the spot and took the deranged youth into custody. The accused has been identified as Sachin Sarangdhar Dindore (19, Cidco Waluj Mahangar). The officers of the Damini squad interrogated him. He told that he worked as a waiter in a hotel. He wanted to get married but his family members did not take his request seriously. Hence, he started stealing the underwear of the women, he confessed.