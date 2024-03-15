Development of MIDC roads valuing Rs 14.72 crore inaugurated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Taking cognizance of the reports highlighting the pathetic condition of internal roads and the main road of Bajajnagar, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), today afternoon organised a function to inaugurate the works to develop tar roads by spending Rs 14.72 crore. MLA Sanjay Shirsat inaugurated the works.

Five years ago, the MIDC had spent Rs 22 crore on the construction of internal roads, but over time, the condition of roads got worsened and was being overlooked by the custodian. The newspaper (Dainik Lokmat) raised the public issue on February 9. It mentioned how the business fraternity, patients, pregnant mothers, and elderly persons were facing inconvenience while passing through the roads including the one at More Chowk.

The inauguration of works was held today afternoon at Maharana Pratap Chowk. MIDC deputy engineer Ganesh Mulikar, B S Deepake, sarpanch Sunil Kale, Dr. B G Gaikwad, Dashrath Muley, Harshada Shirsaat, Jaishree Ghadge, and Madhuri Somase were present on the occasion.

Shirsat, Shiv Sena district president Rajendra Janjal, and tehsil president Hanuman Bhondwe also spoke on the occasion.

While speaking to media persons, Shirsat

said, “In BJP’s programme held recently Sanjay Kenekar to please Raju Shinde denoted him as ‘future candidate of west constituency’. However, I would like to tell you that I will be retained as the candidate for the legislative assembly election. The party high command will soon announce it officially.”