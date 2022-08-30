Development of minorities sealed due to non-conduct of Disha Committee meetings: MP

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 30:

AIMIM MP, Imtiaz Jaleel, today made a critical comment on the new alliance between Shiv Sena and Sambhaji Brigade. “ After stepping out of the large group of MLAs from the party, Shiv Sena has become weak and hapless and therefore, it has joined hands and depicted that the weak people need crutches. The parties should prove their mettle in the forthcoming municipal corporation election by fighting on its strength,” said the MP.

While addressing the press conference the MP claimed,” AIMIM will be contesting the civic elections on its strength and without anybody’s support. The results of the party will be noteworthy.”

The MP clarified that there are several schemes of the Central Government for minorities upliftment, but it does not reach or advertised to provide benefit to them at the grassroots level. Hence Imtiaz Jaleel organised the press conference to apprise the Prime Minister’s 15-point programme for the minority welfare and its real situation at the ground level.

“There is a Disha committee in every district. It is headed by an MP or the union minister. The committee’s responsibility is to monitor and ensure that the welfare schemes announced by the Central Government are being implemented and fills the purpose. We have been blessed with the two union ministers in the district then also the meeting of the Disha Committee is not held for the past many years. It seems that they are restricted till cutting of the ribbons and inaugurating programmes and functions,” said the MP.

“ I am shocked on learning that the Disha Committee meeting has not been held for the past four years. The last meeting was held in September 2018, although it has to be conducted every three months. The Centre announces many welfare schemes, but their implementation is not being held at the district level. The 15-point programme and other minority welfare schemes remained only on paper and failed to get implemented,” pin-pointed Imtiaz Jaleel.

The MP said,” The NCP leaders are openly mentioning the name of Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on social media. It seems that these leaders are in a more hurry than others to rename the city.”