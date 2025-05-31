Development works worth crores of rupees lying incomplete

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

No development project in the city is ever completed on time. Projects are constantly delayed and only get completed after much procrastination. For instance, the Rs 250 crore Safari Park project in Mitmita has been under construction for the past five years. Despite spending Rs 10 crore, only repairs of the Cidco Auditorium have been done since 2022. Similarly, the beautification work of Kamal Talao near Aam Khas Maidan, on which around Rs 2 crore has been spent, remains incomplete.

Announcements were made for tourist-related projects like two double-decker buses, Makai Gate, Barapulla Gate, and bypass roads at Mehmood Gate, but none of these materialised. The Glow Garden project stalled after the foundation ceremony. Even the demand for land for the Science City was forgotten by the administration after initial discussions.

Every year, hundreds of announcements are made by political leaders and the municipal corporation in the city. However, only a few development projects actually begin, and even those are never completed within the planned timeline. These projects drag on for years, often delayed due to minor issues. A major reason for this is the lack of coordination between various government departments. A prime example of this is the Shivajinagar underpass. When the issue of waterlogging arose, the concerned government agencies conveniently shifted the blame onto each other, avoiding responsibility instead of resolving the problem.

Safari Park

To boost tourism, a Safari Park is being developed in Mitmita. Although five years have passed, only about 80 per cent of the work is completed. There is no clarity on when the trees will be planted, how long they will take to grow, or when animals from the Siddharth Garden Zoo will be relocated. There appears to be no urgency or serious effort to complete the project swiftly.

Cidco Auditorium (Sant Tukaram Auditorium)

Renovation work on the auditorium has been ongoing since 2022. This includes increasing seating capacity, installing new chairs, painting, and upgrading the air-conditioning system. The work was supposed to be completed last year. Despite being complex, there's uncertainty around its completion timeline. Notably, the auditorium has remained closed since 2018.

Double-Decker Buses

The municipal corporation announced the launch of two double-decker buses for tourists. Though orders were placed, the project was cancelled later due to technical difficulties. There's currently no fixed timeline for when — or if — the buses will be introduced.

Glow Garden & Digital Address

A Glow Garden was proposed at Swami Vivekananda Garden on TV Centre Road with an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore. Even a foundation ceremony was held by the then union Minister of State for Finance. However, the work has yet to begin. Similarly, the Digital Address project for each household has also failed to take off.

Bypass roads near heritage gates

Local representatives had announced the construction of bypass roads on both sides of the Barapulla Gate on Mill Corner Road, the Mehmood Gate near Panchakki, and the Makai Gate toward Begumpura. But years have passed without the government allocating even a single rupee for these works. Meanwhile, citizens continue to suffer daily traffic congestion at these gate areas.