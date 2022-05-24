Devendra express guilty of killing parents!

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, May 24:

The Pundaliknagar police have seized the murder weapon (iron crowbar), used by accused Devendra Shyamsundar Kalantri to kill his father and step mother, on Tuesday morning. The police also recovered clothes used to wipe the blood stains formed on the floor while dumping the body of step mother in the wooden bed, in front of the panch. Meanwhile, the local court has awarded police custody remand (PCR) to Devendra till May 28.

As reported earlier, the businessman from Gajanannagar (in Garkheda Parisar) Shyamsundar Hiralal Kalantri (61) and his wife Ashwini Shyamsundar Kalantri (45) were brutally murdered by their 27-year-old son, on Saturday morning. The incident, however, came to light on Monday at 9 am. The local crime branch has succeeded in tracing accused and getting him arrested from the lodge in Shirdi within a couple of hours.

The Pundaliknagar police have booked Devendra on charge of double murder on the basis of complaint lodged by his sister Vaishnavi, on Monday night.

During the investigation, Devendra said that he was having friendly relation with a ladies tailor in the loclaity. On Friday evening, his parents asked him why he has not taken Rs 700 from the tailor against the selling of stitching material. This triggered into heated arguments. Devendra also confessed of killing the parents as he felt that his father was puppet in the hands of his step-mother. Hence, he would act as on the basis of any information provided by her.

Today, the police inspector Dilip Gangurde’s squad visited the spot. Devendra explained to them how he killed his step-mother and cleaned the blood stains on the floor with a piece of cloth and dumped her body in the bed, so that his father does not get a wind of it. His father had returned after dropping his daughter to the college at 8 am on Saturday. He hit him hardly with crowbar

while he was just entering the house after climbing up the stairs.

He planned the murder with a very cool mind and was speaking lie to his sister during telephonic conversation with her for two days. However, he now expressed that he feel guilty of committing the crime. Police believes that he is shedding crocodile tears before them. It is a drama.

Devendra was produced in the local court today morning. The police requested the court to grant PCR as they wanted to investigate and find out whether there is an accomplice in the crime, does anybody helped him in fleeing away from the city, or is there any other angle for committing brutal murder. Hence the court approved PCR.