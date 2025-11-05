Devgiri ITI sets new benchmark in skill training with high-tech labs, seeks more CSR partners

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Deogiri Government ITI has transformed its training ecosystem with state-of-the-art laboratories established under industry-backed CSR initiatives. The institute trains 1,860 students across 28 trades and 480 trainees in short-term courses, including 87 women in exclusive batches. Supported by leading corporates such as Siemens India, ICICI Foundation, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota Kirloskar Motors, Saint-Gobain Gyproc, Jaquar India, D’Mart Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Foundation, and TNS Foundation, the new labs cover electric vehicles, refrigeration, manufacturing, plumbing, solar energy, and construction. Deputy director Pradeep Durge said the advanced facilities have enhanced practical learning and employability, positioning Devgiri ITI as a model for industry-integrated education. The institute has appealed for more CSR collaborations to expand skill-based training and meet the growing demand for a future-ready workforce.