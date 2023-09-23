Devidas Gore gets Marathwada Bhushan award

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Devidas Gore has been conferred with the Marathwada Bhushan award for the excellent work in the field of administration. The award has been instituted by the Marathwada Samanvayan Samiti, Pune. Gore is presently working as the director of Industrial Safety and Health Directorate in Mumbai. The award was presented in a function held at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir in Pune.