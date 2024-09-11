Devmudraa artists perform Lalita Devi Charitamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A group consisting of 13 performers belonging to Devmudraa a movement school performed in a video dance presentation called Lalitha Devi Charitamu consisting of eight songs depicting the story of Lalitha Devi. They were supported by a 15 members technical team.

Lalitha Devi Charitamu is Kuchipudi dance representation of Latitha Devi and her victory over evil Bhandasura through eight songs written by Sree Kalapoorna Viswanadha Sobhanadri and sung by Pratibha Shiromani Shri Nemani Parthasarthi.

The video dance concept is directed and choreographed by Guru Dr Rajyalakshmi Seth and assisted by V Soumyasri Pawar and Swaralee Bhope. The thematic presentation on Viswanadha Sobhanadri Literary Foundation YouTube channel has surpassed by 2.50 lakh views.

The dance presentation honours Lalitha Devi, the supreme scholar, through sacred chants and artistic expressions in song ‘Moola Mantrika.’ The performance progresses with ‘Alapincheda’, celebrating Shiva and Parvati, and recounting the battle against Bhandasura and his aides in Rajathachala. ‘Champaka’ describes Lalitha Devi's divine beauty, while ‘Dushta Daitya’ depicts her victorious battle with demonic forces. The presentation concludes with ‘Nitya Yavanna’, celebrating Lalitha Devi’s triumph as the universe's empress, and ‘Tarakanti Tiraskaari’, highlighting her radiant form and divine power.