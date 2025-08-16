Devotee from Bajajnagar dies in landslide in Kedarnath

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 38 years old devotee from Bajajnagar died due to landslide while gone to the Kedarnath on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Parmeshwar Khawal(Tarangan Society, Bajajnagar, originally from Paratur) worked as a software engineer. He lived in Bajajnagar with his wife, two daughters, and an eight-month-old son. He had wanted to take his parents along on the pilgrimage, but they declined due to their age, so Parameshwar traveled alone by train. While trekking on foot about one kilometer above Gaurikund, a massive landslide occurred, trapping him under the debris. Rescue teams retrieved him and admitted him to the local hospital, but he died before receiving treatment. Police inspector Rameshwar Gade immediately went to Bajajnagar to inform the family of the tragic news. Upon receiving the information, Parameshwar Khwal’s brother immediately flew to Kedarnath.