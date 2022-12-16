Devotees experience installation of Manastambha Jinbimb

Aurangabad: Eight idols were installed in the 22.5 feet tall manastambha installed in front of the Kalpataru Shantinath Agarwal Digambar Jain temple at Sudarshannagar in Hudco on Friday. Hundreds of devotees were present on the occasion.

The Manastambh Jinbimb Panchakalyanak Mahotsav, organized under the guidance of Acharya Saubhagyasagarji Maharaj, concluded with enthusiasm on Friday evening. The third day's celebrations started with early morning abhishek and shantidhara. Acharya Saubhagyasagarji Maharaj was seated at the top of the Samavashara. Eight idols of God were brought to be kept in Manastambha. These idols are also made of marble. These idols (Jinbimba) were installed amidst the chanting of mantras. Singer Keshav Kumar from Bhopal raised the spirits by performing various religious songs. Manastambh panchkalyanak samiti president Poonamchand Agarwal, working president Vikramchand Sahuji, treasurer Suresh Sahuji and others were present.