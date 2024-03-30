Devotees flock to Paithan for Nathshashti celebrations

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Large crowds of devotees thronged the central bus station in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday as they embarked on their pilgrimage to Paithan for the Nathshashti celebrations.

Devotees were seen singing hymns and devotional songs as they waited for their departure. The overwhelming numbers resulted in some devotees struggling to secure seats, with some even resorting to entering through windows.

The ST corporation deployed additional buses to cater to the surge in passengers traveling to Paithan for the religious occasion. To manage the crowds, the bus station authorities set up a dedicated information booth to guide devotees about buses headed to Paithan. Divisional controller Sachin Kshirsagar, divisional transport officer Pandit Chavan, Sangeeta Suryavanshi, Santosh Najan took efforts.