Devotees flock to witness Acharya sangh milan

Aurangabad, July 5:

The devotees on Tuesday witnessed a once in a lifetime moment at the Acharya Sangh Milan (reunion) ceremony of Acharya Pulaksagarji Maharaj, Acharya Saubhagyasagarji Maharaj, upadhyay Ravi Nandi Maharaj and Kulbhushanmati Mataji at the Khandelwal Digambar Jain Parshwanath Temple, Rajabazar on Tuesday. The reunion was celebrated with enthusiasm by the devotees. A grand stage was set up for the programme at Rajabazar Chowk. The entire premises was made devotional by playing religious songs. Panchayat president Lalit Patni, secretary Ashok ajmera, vice president Vinod Lohade and devotees were present in large numbers.